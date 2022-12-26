Chennai, Dec 26 (PTI) The curtains will come down on the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship with Rounds 2, 3 and 4, set to be staged at the Madras International (MIC) here from December 27-30.

While the first round of the four-round championship was held in July, the subsequent outings could not be held as scheduled due to monsoon rains and the Mandhus cyclone that severely impacted the region.

As such, the promoters, Madras Motor Sports Club, decided to bunch the remaining three rounds and complete the championship.

Tuesday has been set aside for practice sessions, while the following three days will witness final runs in Rounds 2, 3 and 4.

As has been the trend in the championship, close to 150 entries, across eight categories, have been received with MMSC incentivising the riders to compete in all the three rounds this week.

Headlining the highly competitive field is reigning National champion Hemanth Muddappa representing Mantra Racing team from Bengaluru. In the first round in July, Muddappa won two National championship races and one support race, and he is expected to extend his domination this week.

One of the highlights of the weekend would be the 4-Stroke unrestricted category where Muddappa faces arch-rival and fellow-Bengalurean Alimon Saidalvi who won the 302-metre dash in July.

On view would also be an array of super bikes, ranging from the Suzuki Hayabusa to Triumph to BMW, besides a host of modified Indian bikes.

Two of the categories – Super Sport 851-1050cc and Super Sport 166-225cc – will be run as support events.

As in the past, the two-stroke categories have attracted the most number of entries, totalling over 60 while the girls class (4-stroke up to 165cc) has eight competitors. PTI

