New Delhi, July 23: Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is all set to return to the ring as he will fight against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout on September 12. Tyson, who turned 54 last month, announced his comeback on his official Twitter handle.

"I. AM. BACK. #legendsonlyleague. September 12th vs @RealRoyJonesJr on #Triller and PPV #frontlinebattle @TysonLeague," Tyson tweeted.

The bout will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles and will be broadcasted on pay-per-view as well as multimedia platform Triller.

On May 12, the former world heavyweight champion, Tyson, had hinted towards a possible return to the boxing ring as he posted a cryptic message saying 'I'm back' on his social media account.

Tyson had uploaded a training video on his Instagram and concluded by saying "I'm back". In the video, he was going through an intense workout session.

"Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter," Tyson had written in the caption. Tyson had won 50 out of his 58 professional fights before retiring. He had called time on his career after a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.

