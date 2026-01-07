The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, January 6, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 regular-season fixture. The Lakers enter the contest as strong favorites, looking to sharpen their execution as the playoff race intensifies, while the Pelicans are desperate to snap a grueling seven-game losing streak that has seen them slide to the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Russell Westbrook Claims Top Scoring Spot Among NBA Point Guards, Eclipsing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Los Angeles, currently holding a 22-11 record, sits 3rd in the Western Conference and is riding high following a blockbuster mid-season trade that brought Luka Dončić to Hollywood. Dončić has been a revelation for the purple and gold, currently averaging 33.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game. However, the Lakers are grappling with depth issues of their own; Austin Reaves (calf) and Rui Hachimura (calf) are both ruled out, placing an even greater burden on Dončić and veteran superstar LeBron James, who at 41 continues to defy age with an average of 20.3 points and 6.5 assists.

The New Orleans Pelicans, struggling with an 8-29 record and positioned 15th in the West, are searching for answers in a season plagued by injuries and inconsistency. The team has seen significant roster turnover, including the departure of Brandon Ingram, leaving Zion Williamson as the primary focus of the offense. Williamson is currently averaging 22.8 points on 55.8% shooting, but the Pelicans' inability to control the pace has led to costly "empty possessions." Coach Willie Green will look to Trey Murphy III, who is averaging 20.7 points, to provide much-needed perimeter spacing against a formidable Lakers defense.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers Kick-Off Time and Venue

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Time: 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 6:30 AM IST)

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video with an NBA League Pass add-on or a valid subscription. Fans can also access the live stream via the NBA League Pass on the official NBA app and website.

Telecast: There is currently no live telecast option for this specific match on traditional TV channels in India. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers Head-to-Head

The season series is currently dominated by the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won both of their previous encounters this season. Their most recent meeting on November 30, 2025, ended in a 133-121 victory for Los Angeles, following an earlier 118-104 win on November 14. Historically, the Lakers hold a 28-52 advantage over the Pelicans in their last 80 regular-season meetings. While the Smoothie King Center remains a challenging environment for visitors, the Pelicans' current form and injury report suggest a steep uphill battle against a Lakers squad that ranks 2nd in the league in field goal percentage (50.1%).

