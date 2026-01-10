The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 9, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 regular-season fixture. The Lakers enter the matchup looking to steady their season after dropping five of their last nine games, including a recent 107–91 loss to the Spurs. Meanwhile, the Bucks arrive in Los Angeles eager to snap a losing streak of their own following a 120–113 defeat at Golden State. Luka Dončić continues to be the focal point of the Lakers' strategy, leading the league in scoring as he captains a squad eyeing a top-four seed in the Western Conference. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Los Angeles, currently holding a 23–12 record, sits atop their division but faces significant injury concerns heading into tonight. The Lakers have listed superstar LeBron James as questionable due to persistent foot and sciatic issues, a cautious approach being taken for the 41-year-old veteran. Additionally, the team remains without key starter Austin Reaves, who is sidelined for at least another month with a grade 2 calf strain. In their absence, Luka Dončić (33.7 PPG, 8.8 APG) has delivered MVP-caliber performances, while Deandre Ayton (14.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG) provides a steady interior presence for a team that has been dominant when healthy.

The Milwaukee Bucks, holding a 16–21 record and positioned 4th in their division, are also working through a period of transition as they look to capitalize on a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo. While "The Greek Freak" remains a force—averaging 29.5 points and 10 rebounds per game—the team is navigating the absence of Taurean Prince (neck). Coach Doc Rivers has leaned on the emerging playmaking of Kevin Porter Jr. (16.1 PPG, 7.0 APG) and the sharp-shooting of Ryan Rollins (17.2 PPG) to bolster an offense that ranks among the league's best from three-point range.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Kick-Off Time and Venue

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 10:30 PM ET (Saturday, January 10, 2026, 9:00 AM IST)

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video with an NBA League Pass add-on or a valid subscription. Fans can also access the live stream via the NBA League Pass on the official NBA app and website.

Telecast: There is currently no live telecast option for this specific match on traditional TV channels in India. Fans in the U.S. can watch via SportsNet LA, FDSWI, and NBA TV.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Head-to-Head

The Lakers currently hold a 1-0 advantage in the season series, having defeated the Bucks 119–95 in their previous meeting on November 15, 2025. In that game, Luka Dončić exploded for 41 points to overshadow a 32-point double-double from Antetokounmpo. While the Lakers enter this rematch as 2.5-point favorites, both teams are desperate for a win to regain momentum. Tonight’s game is expected to be a high-octane affair, with an over/under set at 231.5 points.

