New Delhi, June 5: Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Saturday said track legend Milkha Singh is stable and people should refrain from spreading rumours about such a legendary athlete.

"Please don't run false news and create rumors about the legendary athlete and pride of India Milkha Singh Ji. He is stable and let's pray for his fast recovery," tweeted Rijiju. On Saturday, an official update came in that Milkha Singh is doing better as he battles COVID-19 in the ICU of the NHE block of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital.

"On the basis of all the medical parameters today i.e 5th June 2021, his condition has been observed better than yesterday," confirmed Prof. Ashok Kumar, Spokesperson, PGIMER, Chandigarh. Milkha Singh Health Update: Former Indian Sprinter's Condition Improves, All His Parameters Are Stable, Says Hospital.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU on Thursday. He is currently being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER.

Earlier on Friday PM Narendra Modi spoke to Milkha Singh and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics." Milkha Singh Health Update: Legendary Athlete 'Better and More Stable', Says Hospital.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He still is the only Indian athlete to win gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

