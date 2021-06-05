Milkha Singh's condition continues to improve.

Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh's condition has improved, all his parameters are stable. He's being monitored by our team: Dr. Jagat Ram, PGIMER Director, Chandigarh

On June 3 he was admitted to ICU due to dipping O2 level. On May 20, he had tested positive for COVID19 pic.twitter.com/n5WXISy8xz

