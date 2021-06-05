Milkha Singh's condition continues to improve.
Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh's condition has improved, all his parameters are stable. He's being monitored by our team: Dr. Jagat Ram, PGIMER Director, Chandigarh
On June 3 he was admitted to ICU due to dipping O2 level. On May 20, he had tested positive for COVID19 pic.twitter.com/n5WXISy8xz
— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)