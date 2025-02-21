New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) In a bid to resolve Indian sports' perennial problem of selection furores, the sports ministry will push for trials that are video-graphed in the presence of an observer across disciplines.

The move, ministry hopes, will ensure that no athlete feels aggrieved or hard done during the selection process.

"All selection trials will be conducted under video surveillance to ensure transparency and fairness. You will see the turbulence in sports come down with these efforts," a ministry source said.

The turbulence being referred to is the tug of war that often plagues selection processes in the country. Athletes from major sports like shooting and wrestling knocked on the doors of courts before the Olympics last year after complaining of bias and opaque policies.

"The selection trials (from now on) will have observers as well. Ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials will be present during the process and this will be implemented across sports," the source said.

"Only performance should matter. Decision should be based on merit. Federations cannot do whatever they want in the name of autonomy," he added.

The national shooting federation was among the bodies which drew heavy criticism for not having a steady selection policy last year.

Wrestling mess being looked at

Indian wrestlers have been caught in a whirlpool owing to the national federation not having the ministry's recognition.

They have already been forced to withdraw from one ranking tournament and their participation in the upcoming events is also uncertain due to the ongoing court case against the Wrestling Federation of India.

The ministry is "doing its best" to ensure that the current state of flux does not affect the athletes.

Recognised NSFs to get offices inside stadiums

Additionally, the ministry will offer recognised National Sports Federations (NSFs) office spaces in stadiums across Delhi "to enhance coordination and athlete support."

A lot of national federations were housed inside the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium before they had to shift because of renovation work for the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

