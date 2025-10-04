Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], October 4 (ANI): Australian T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh completed 7,000 international runs and rewrote the record books with a maiden T20I century against New Zealand in the final match at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

After Australia opted to bowl first, it was Tim Seifert (48 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and skipper Michael Bracewell (26 in 22 balls, with a four and a six) and James Neesham (25 in 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes) who took NZ to 156/9 in 20 overs. Sean Abott (3/25), Josh Hazlewood (2/26) were among the top bowlers for Australia. In the run-chase, while Neesham (4/26) and Jacob Duffy (2/29) wreaked havoc on Australia, Marsh stood tall and unbeaten at 103* in 52 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes. Aussies won with three wickets and two overs left.

Now in 218 international appearances, Marsh has scored 7,079 runs at an average of 33.07 in 245 innings, with eight centuries and 40 fifties and a best score of 181.

In T20Is, he has scored 1,996 runs in 76 matches and 73 innings, averaging 33.26, with 1 century, 11 fifties, and a best score of 103*. His strike rate is almost 140.

Marsh has joined Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, and Josh Inglis as Australia's all-format centurions in men's international cricket.

He also maintains his fine record against New Zealand, with 479 runs in 13 T20I innings at an average of 59.87 and a strike rate of over 155, including a century and three fifties.

Marsh is also the fourth Aussie to hit 100 sixes in T20Is, having 101 sixes and sitting in the company of Glenn Maxwell (148), Aaron Finch (125) and David Warner (122).

The all-rounder has also become the third Australia captain after Finch (172 against Zimbabwe in 2018) and Watson (124* against India in 2016) to score a T20I century. (ANI)

