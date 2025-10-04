Australia continued their bulldozing run in T20Is as they clinched series victory against New Zealand away from home. They secured a three-wicket victory in the third T20I and with it they clinched the series by a margin of 2-0. New Zealand were again put in to bat first in the match and they were not off to a great start. Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett and Josh Hazlewood scalped seven wickets among themselves as New Zealand limped to a total of 156. Tim Seifert was the highest scorer for New Zealand. Defending it, James Neesham ran through the Australian middle order opening up the game but captain Mitchell Marsh scored a sensational century to power Australia over the finishing line. This is the maiden century for Marsh in T20Is. Ashes 2025–26: Cameron Green Speaks on Bowling Plans Ahead of Australia vs England Test Series (Watch Video).

Australia Beat New Zealand By 3 Wickets

Australia clinch the series 2-0 as skipper Mitchell Marsh’s century powers them to victory in the final T20I 🔥#NZvAUS 📝: https://t.co/ODTFrsaUnr pic.twitter.com/PoxI20RnlE — ICC (@ICC) October 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricket Australia ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)