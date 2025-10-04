Australia won the three-match T20I series against New Zealand by a margin of 2-0 after they secured a three-wicket victory over New Zealand on Saturday, October 04 at Bay Oval. New Zealand put Australia under pressure as they were defending a low total of 156. Australia were down to 93/5 at one stage, despite that, Mitchell Marsh powered them to victory. New Zealand fought well and James Neesham played a big role in that. He dismissed Alex Carey and that is the point Australia started to feel pressure. Credit has to go Mark Chapman as well who took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Carey. Carey cut the delivery on the offside and it was away from Chapman, who was running in. Despite that, he jumped and grabbed the ball, completing the catch. Fans loved the catch and it went viral on social media. Australia Beat New Zealand By 3 Wickets in 3rd T20I 2025; Mitchell Marsh Scores Sensational Century As Aussies Clinch Chappell-Hadlee Trophy With 2-0 Series Victory.

Mark Chapman Catch Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SonyLIV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)