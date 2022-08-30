Canberra [Australia], August 30 (ANI): Australia's cricket team suffered a major setback today, after all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the ODI (One-Day International) series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand owing to an ankle injury.

Steve Smith said that losing the West Australian all-rounder was disappointing, but fitness for the forthcoming T20 World Cup is paramount, where the team will require his services.

Cricket.com.au quoted Smith as saying, "The way we set up our team the other day with bulk allrounders, he was a big part of that. It's disappointing for Mitch but there's some pretty important stuff coming up."

He highlighted the player's importance in the upcoming World Cup and said, "He was a big part of our T20 World Cup campaign last year and I'm sure there's big plans for him this year. The priority is to get him right for that."

Marsh claimed ankle discomfort during Australia's five-wicket win in Townsville on Sunday and will head back home to Perth. The all-rounder is likely to be available for Australia's three-match T20 series against India, which kicks off on September 21.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis will take his place for the next five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) to be played in northern Queensland, with the second match against Zimbabwe scheduled for Wednesday in Townsville.

Inglis will return to Australia from the Hundred, where he is presently playing for the London Spirit in the Hundred.

Earlier Australia defeated Zimbabwe in the first match of the three-match series by five wickets to secure a 1-0 lead. A five-wicket haul by all-rounder Cameron Green coupled with top knocks from David Warner and Steve Smith allowed the hosts to seal the match.

Zimbabwe were bundled out for 200 despite Wesley Madhevere scoring a brilliant 72 off 91 balls. Australia chased down the total comfortably with David Warner (57) and Steve Smith (48*) scoring solid knocks. Ryan Burl took 3/60 and bowled really well for the visitors.

The second match will be played on August 31 with the final match of the series to be played on September 3. (ANI)

