Bangladesh will feature for the first time in the latest edition of the Asia Cup when they take on Afghanistan. The game will be played at Sharjah which is considered a batting paradise with a flat track coupled with a small stadium. We can expect a high scoring encounter which is good for the neutral point of view as well. Afghanistan come into the match on the back of a morale boosting win over Sri Lanka. The team completely dominated that match and the bowlers in particular were impressive. Afghanistan have time and again showed they are a side that is on the ascendency in world cricket. Bangladesh are no pushovers though and can be brilliant on their day. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About BAN vs AFG Cricket Match in Sharjah

Bangladesh are led by Shakib Al Hasan and his presence will give the team a lift with the experience he has. Taksin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rehman can trouble the opposition batsmen with their pace and swing. Mahmudullah in the middle overs is a key player for the team but off late he has been fairly inconsistent which is a worry. Mehidy Hasan can also chip in with some quick runs but it will be interesting to see if he bowls his full quota of four overs.

Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman both picked up two wickets each in the last match and them alongside Rashid Khan form the core of the bowling attack. Rashid Khan off late has been more involved in containing the opposition batters which creates openings for others. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz got the job done in the last match with some fine batting and they will be the key once again today. Afghanistan is a quality T20 team and they should get the job done against Bangladesh.

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022? Know Date, Time And Venue

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE today, August 30. The game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune to Star Sports HD/SD channels to watch the BAN vs AFG game live. Gazi TV or GTV will also telecast the match live in Bangladesh.

How to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be streamed live online on Disney+Hotstar, the official app of Star Sports Network for the cricket fans. Fans can tune to the app and its website to catch the live action of the match.

