Sports News | Mizoram Ride Penalty-shootout to Book Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's NFC Final Slot

Narainpur (Chattisgarh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Mizoram rode a nerve-wracking penalty shootout to defeat Manipur on Ground 1, at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, to enter the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship final.

After a goalless 90 minutes, followed by a similar half an hour of extra time, the match proceeded to the dreaded penalty shootout, where Mizoram emerged victorious by a 3-1 margin, according to a release.

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Mizoram maintained a perfect penalty record, with Mesak C Lalrinngheta, Aldrin Lalpeksanga, and Freddy Lalruatkima converting their spot-kicks.

Meanwhile, Soram Sumit Singh was the only player who converted a penalty for Manipur. Salam Swamichandra Meitei and Md Shuaib's penalties were saved, while Channam Akash Meitei missed the target with his spot-kick.

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A hat-trick from Mebanlamlynti Masharing propelled Meghalaya to an emphatic 5-0 victory against Jharkhand in the other match on Ground 1 at the RKM Ashrama.

Masharing struck early on in the 19th minute, before adding two in the second half, to complete his tally. Menangpyndap Khongjee and Damitre Kynjing scored the other two goals.

Over on Ground 2 at the RKM Ashrama, Bihar defeated Andhra Pradesh 4-1 in their Group A encounter, to earn their first victory of the campaign.

Vijyan Kumar had put Bihar in the lead in the first half injury time, before Nikhil Kumar added a second after the change of ends. While B Bharath Kumar Reddy halved the deficit in the final quarter-hour, Bihar secured the three points in the end, with MD Nasim Khan scoring two late goals.

Meghalaya now move to the top of Group A with six points from their two matches, While Rajasthan and Bihar remain in close pursuit with three points to their name. The latter have played one game more. Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, meanwhile, are yet to open their accounts. (ANI)

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