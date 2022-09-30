The Colony (US), Sep 30 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok carded a modest three-over 74 in the opening round to lie tied 72nd at The Ascendant LPGA here.

The Indian had just one birdie against four bogeys.

Also Read | India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match in Sylhet.

Aditi, starting on the back nine, had a rough run from 14th to 18th with three bogeys and then had one more bogey on the second to go 4-over.

She did pull back a shot with a birdie on the sixth. She will now need a good solid second round to make the cut.

Also Read | Team Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get PAK Women’s Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

China's Xiyu Lin holed a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole to card 6-under 65 and take a one-shot lead ahead of Atthaya Thitikul (66) and Lizette Salas (66).

Atthaya Thitikul can become the World No. 1 in the women's world ranking with a win this week.

Thitikul won in Arkansas last week for her second LPGA title this season. If she wins this week, the 19-year-old Thai can replace Jin Young Ko at the top of the ranking.

Lexi Thompson, who has not won for three years, had a chance to share the lead with a birdie on her final hole at Old American Golf Club. She dropped a bogey and had to settle for being in the group at 67.

Thitikul is one of two players who has a chance to move to No. 1 ahead of Ko. The other is Nelly Korda, but she opened with a 75.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)