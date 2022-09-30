The eighth edition of Women's Asia Cup or Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 is all set to return after a long wait of four years. Pakistan Women (PAK W) will play its opening match against Malaysia Women on October 02 at Sylhet District Stadium. Pakistan Women had a disappointing outing in Commonwealth Games 2022 and to rectify that loss, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had organised a four-day training camp from August 30, which included a skills session day at National High Performance centre, followed by three T20 practices matches at LCCA ground. Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced the 15-member squad of Pakistan Women team on September 07 for Women's Asia Cup 2022. After a proper scrutiny in the practice matches held at Lahore in early September, the women's squad was finalized as reported by the national chief selector for the women's team, Asmavia Iqbal. Regular captain Bisma Maroof will continue leading the side for the crucial event. Uncapped bowling all-rounder Sadaf Shamas has also been picked for the squad following her excellent performance in the recent practice matches. The opening batter Sidra Amin is also backed by the chief selector in view of her performance in practice matches and for her record breaking century recently. When is India vs Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup 2022? Know Date and Time in IST of IND vs PAK T20I Match.

Pakistan Match List at Women's Asia Cup 2022

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue October 02, 08:30 am Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Sylhet October 03, 08:30 am Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Sylhet October 06, 08:30 am Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Sylhet October 07, 1:00 pm India Women vs Pakistan Women Sylhet October 09, 1:00 pm Pakistan Women vs UAE Women Sylhet October 11, 1:00 pm Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Sylhet In addition to wicket-keeping specialist Muneeb Ali, Sidra Nawaz is also included in the squad as another wicket-keeper's option. Iram Javed, Anam Amin and Gul Feroza who were part of the squad in the Commonwealth Games this year, will miss out on playing in continental championship due to their current form. Senior player Nida Dar is also inducted in the 15-member squad. Nashra Sandhu who missed out playing in commonwealth games due to shoulder injury earlier, is drafted in reserves along with Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar. Pakistan's Squad for Women's Asia Cup 2022:

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan. Reserves: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

