Lahore [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): Following the thumping eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the sixth T20I, England captain Moeen Ali expressed happiness with his team's batting.

Tight spells from pace duo of David Willey and Sam Curran coupled with opener Phil Salt's ruthless assault on Pakistan bowlers powered England to a dominant eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the sixth T20I of seven-match series in Lahore on Saturday.

"Very happy, the way we batted in particular was outstanding. We killed the game straight away, shows that if we stick to the processes, we can win. The seamers were very good today. There was also no slogging today, just some good shots off-side and leg-side by our batters. It has been a good series, 3-3 heading into the final and all to play for. (On Jos Buttler) He is training a lot more now, we do not know though if we may risk him with the World Cup so close. There are games to play in Australia as well. But you never know, he may turn up day after," said Ali in a post-match presentation.

With this victory, England has made the series even at 3-3.

In the first innings, Pakistan scored 169/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 87 off 59 balls consisting of seven fours and three sixes, scoring more than half of his team's runs. Iftikhar Ahmed also scored a valuable 31 off 21 balls. Curran (2/26) and Willey (2/31) were the pick of the bowlers for England. Reece Topley and Richard Gleeson also got a wicket each.

Chasing 170, England got off to an explosive start, with openers Alex Hales (27) and Salt (88* off 41 balls) helping their team in touching 50-run mark in less than four overs. Later, Dawid Malan (26) and Ben Duckett (26*) provided more than enough support to Salt, chasing down the target in just 14.3 overs. Shadab Khan bowled well to take 2/34, but could not win the match for his side as the rest of the bowlers were smashed all over the park.

Salt's explosive knock earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

Both teams are now set for an exciting decider to be played on Sunday. (ANI)

