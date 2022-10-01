After a dominant win in the 1st T20I, India would be geared to repeat a similar performance when they take on South Africa in the second match of the series, which would be played on Sunday, October 2. The Men in Blue were sensational with the ball as they broke the back of South Africa's batting in the intial overs before Keshav Maharaj (41) and Wayne Parnell's rescue act saw them finishing with 106/8 in the first innings. Arshdeep Singh, coming back after a break, was brilliant and showed just why he was so highly rated. Deepak Chahar was sensational up front as well as the two scalped five out of the eight wickets that fell. IND vs SA 2022: Match Tickets Sold Out for India’s 2nd T20I Against South Africa in Guwahati

KL Rahul's patient innings coupled with a blazing knock from Suryakumar Yadav's bat helped India go 2-0 up in the series. With the series on the line, South Africa would aim to bring their A game on Sunday in Guwahati. Their batting failed big time in the 1st match, something that led to their defeat but Temba Bavuma can be proud of his bowlers, who took the two early wickets of India captain Rohit Sharma and also Virat Kohli to peg the hosts back. Another win for India would mean a series win. Given that they have a winning combination in place, one is unlikely to see any changes in the Indian line-up. South Africa on the other hand, can have some changes, especially in the batting department.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in T20Is. The Men in Blue have an edge when it comes to the head-to-head record as they have 12 wins in the bag, as compared to South Africa's eight victories. One match has ended in a No Result.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Key Players

Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav would be the key players for India in this contest. While Singh's performance up front with the ball will be important for India once again, Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in sensational form, is also a player to look out for. South Africa on the other hand, will rely on the performances of Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell to make an impact in this game.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

The battle between Virat Kohli and Anrich Nortje would be very interesting to watch. And so would the duel involving Arshdeep Singh and Quinton de Kock.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2022 match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 02, 2022 (Sunday). The 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

SA Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (W), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Russow, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada.

