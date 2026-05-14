Sports News | Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan Visit Shapoor Zadran in Greater Noida Hospital

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan visited former Afghanistan left-arm pacer Shapoor Zadran at a hospital in Greater Noida, where he is currently undergoing treatment for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a life-threatening disease, in which the immune system starts failing.

Taking to X, Mohammad Nabi shared a photo of himself and Rashid Khan standing beside Shapoor Zadran, who can be seen on a hospital bed.

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Nabi said that meeting former Zadran in the hospital alongside Rashid was emotionally difficult, as he was saddened to see the usually strong and passionate cricketer bedridden. Nabi also prayed for Zadran's speedy and complete recovery, expressing hope that he would soon return healthy and reunited with his family, friends, and supporters.

"Today in Greater Noida, India, along with @rashidkhan_19, we met our dear brother Shapoor Jaan. Seeing the same tall, passionate and strong-hearted Shapoor, whom we have always admired fighting bravely on the cricket field, lying on a hospital bed was truly heartbreaking. May Allah Almighty grant him complete and speedy recovery through His endless mercy and blessings and may he soon return healthy, smiling and reunited with his beloved family, friends and supporters. Amee," Nabi wrote in the caption of his X post.

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Shapoor Zadran, who represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches (44 ODIs and 36 T20Is) between 2009 and 2020, first began feeling unwell last October, according to his younger brother, Ghamai Zadran. Doctors in Afghanistan later advised him to travel to India for further treatment, as per ESPNcricinfo

Ghamai had revealed that Shapoor was able to get his Indian visa expedited after Afghanistan's T20I team captain, Rashid, and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Mirwais Ashraf stepped in to help through their contacts in India.

Ashraf reached out to the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah, while Rashid contacted his connections in the franchise circuit, including his association with the Gujarat Titans and teams owned by the Mumbai Indians in other leagues. Shapoor arrived in India on January 18 and was subsequently admitted to a hospital.

Ghamai said that Shapoor was suffering from a severe, widespread infection that affected his entire body, including Tuberculosis, and had also spread to his brain, as confirmed by MRI and CT scans.

"It was a very serious infection. His whole body was full of the infection including TB (tuberculosis). It also spread to his brain, which was revealed after MRI and CT scan," Ghamai had said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Ghamai said that Shapoor initially showed improvement for about 20 days, but his condition worsened again due to a recurring infection, which led to him being hospitalised again.

"The doctor said we could drop in for the check-ups frequently. He [Shapoor] was feeling good for about 20 days before he got the infection again. Then we admitted him to the hospital [again]," Ghamai said.

Shapoor was discharged again after around 20 days, but soon developed a stomach problem. Ghamai took him back to the hospital, where his condition deteriorated even further.

"He started getting a fever and then he tested positive for dengue. His immunity was very weak as the red blood cell count depleted severely," Ghamai said.

It was around March 26 that Shapoor underwent a bone-marrow test, which revealed he was in Stage Four of HLH.

Ghamai said that Shapoor is currently very weak, but there is optimism as recent steroid treatment appears to be helping, giving the family hope for gradual improvement.

"He doesn't have much vitality. We have hope that he will improve day by day. The steroids Shapoor has been given recently seem to be working and that has given us hope," Ghamai said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)