Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], April 23 (ANI): After watching two contrasting humdingers in Lucknow and Mumbai on Sensational Saturday, the IPL is set for two mouth-watering contests on Super Sunday.

In a battle of royals on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hosting Rajasthan Royals in their 'Green Game' at M Chinnaswamy in the day match. The focus from South India will then shift to East India, where Kolkata Knight Riders take on Chennai Super Kings in the evening match of the doubleheader.

Also Read | Today's IPL 2023 Matches, April 23: Schedule, Current Points Table, Highlights of LSG vs GT and PBKS vs MI Indian Premier League Matches.

Having watched their team win their previous game, away from home, under the leadership of acting skipper Virat Kohli, Bengaluru fans will be hoping RCB puts up a dynamic show in this special encounter. RCB put up a clinical show against Punjab Kings in their last game as their top three Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell put up an exhibition of stroke play in Mohali. However, it was their star pacer Mohammed Siraj who stole the show with his fiery bowling effort against PBKS. The India speedster produced his best bowling figures in Mohali and ran through Punjab's batting line-up.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has lavished praise upon Siraj for bowling with renewed vigour in IPL 2023.

Also Read | Manchester City Beat Sheffield United 3-0 To Qualify for FA Cup 2022-23 Final; Leicester City, Liverpool, Fulham Register Important Victories in Premier League.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said, "Mohammad Siraj has bowled excellently in the powerplay this season for RCB. He's really making a difference for them. There is a big and positive difference in his bowling compared to last year. That is why his responsibility has increased being the premier seamer in the team."

The second match of the day will be held in the City of Joy where an upbeat CSK faces the KKR challenge at Eden Gardens. The Yellow Brigade will be hoping to win that game and get those two vital points.

CSK are once again being led brilliantly by their skipper MS Dhoni and the designated Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army is marshalling his troops well.

Former India cricketer Krisnamachari Srikkanth has hailed the former India captain for instilling confidence in his teammates which is doing wonders for the team. He even cited the example of senior India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane who is batting with renewed energy in this IPL.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live former India captain K Srikkanth said, "MS Dhoni trusts his teammates, and that is the reason he backs them to give their best. There are many such case studies, and the latest one is that of Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane himself admitted that Dhoni only asked him to enjoy his game. And then everyone knows what Rahane did after going in the field."

In two super exciting matches on Saturday, Gujarat Titans prevailed over Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs in a nail-biter. Hardik Pandya led the defending champions from the front and slammed a vital half-century under pressure. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif lauded Hardik for his captain's knock as he understood the complexity of the pitch.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Mohammed Kaif said, "Hardik played an excellent innings under pressure. He came at number three only because he wanted to play till the end. After struggling in the beginning, Hardik, playing freely in his style, made the first fifty of the season. He knew that it was necessary for him to stay on the wicket because if a new batsman came in the last minute, he could not play the shots."

In the second match of the day, young England all-rounder Sam Curran played a captain's knock and guided Punjab Kings to a memorable win at Wankhede against a dominant Mumbai Indians side.

Curran's blistering half-century in the slog overs along with other cameos from the middle order made the difference for the Kings. Hailing Curran for his all-round performance in the game, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said the team looks strong due to players like Curran.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "Sam Curran has handled the captaincy well in Shikhar's absence. Along with the ball, he also looked impressive with the bat. Punjab team looks strong because of players like Sam." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)