Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently undergoing and we are already approaching the halfway mark. Every team still have a chance to finish in the top four and qualify for the playoff. From now on they will be wary of dropping points. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the highlights of GT vs LSG and PBKS vs MI matches, important details of Sunday's (April 23) games and also the updated points table. 'Breaking Stumps for Fun!' Twitterati React to Arshdeep Singh Shattering Middle-Stump Twice in Two Balls During Last Over of MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Matches Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 23

Two matches are scheduled to take place in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. In the first game of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing Rajasthan Royals. The game will begin at 3;30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Then in the second match, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings. This match will take place in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST.

LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Highlights

Gujarat Titans registered a seven-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. After opting to bat first, GT put up a total of 135-6 courtesy of Hardik Pandya's half-century. LSG got a strong start to the chase but some brilliant death-over bowling from Gujarat helped them to snatch the victory.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Highlights

Punjab Kings came back into the winnings ways after defeating Mumbai Indians by thirteen runs in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Batting first, Punjab posted a massive total of 214-8. Then MI got a good platform courtesy of Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav's innings. However, last-over heroics from Arshdeep Singh helped PBKS to gain an important win. MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Wankhede Stadium Witnesses Multiple Records As Punjab Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following their victory against LSG, GT stayed in the 4th position. Punjab Kings meanwhile moved to the 5th spot. Rajasthan Royals are still leading the IPL 2023 table. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are in 2nd and 3rd place.

