New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Indian Super League winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been handed a national ban on registration of new players due to a "technical error" linked to the transfer of Australian striker Jason Cummings.

When contacted, a club official told PTI that it is a minor issue and MBSG will get this sorted within a week's time.

Also Read | 1xBet Tournament: INR363,500 in Real Money Was Given Away.

"It is not connected to any financial irregularities and the problem is administrative in nature. We have reached out to FIFA, and will get this sorted in a week," the official said.

"The issue stems from transfer of a player named Jason Cummings from another club two years ago and the training compensation fee. We have completed the payments at the time of signing," he added.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Top Five Performers From Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, From Shreyas Iyer to Arshdeep Singh; Check Full List.

However, a discrepancy in FIFA's Clearing House system flagged off a delay or incomplete settlement of the training compensation — an amount owed to the player's former development clubs.

The source said the club has made multiple attempts to clear the amount after the player's transfer, but due to the "technical error," the payment could not be processed, leading to a temporary ban on registration of new players at the national level.

The development came into light following an official communication from the Director of FIFA Judicial Bodies.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant completed the ISL double in the 2024-25 season. They won both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup. They defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 after extra time in the ISL final, making them the second team after Mumbai City FC to achieve this feat.

Last year, Mumbai City FC also faced a similar problem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)