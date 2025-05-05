Mumbai, May 5: The clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Dharamsala turned into a high-octane run-fest, with several standout performances from both sides. Punjab posted a massive 236/5, and while LSG fought hard, they eventually fell short, finishing at 199/7. Let's look at the top performers from both sides. Ayush Badoni Sets Lucknow Super Giants Record for Most 50 Plus Scores From Number Five or Lower, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

1. Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh. (Photo credits: X/@IPL)

Prabhsimran Singh continued his red-hot form, climbing to the seventh spot in the Orange Cap standings. The PBKS opener played a scintillating knock of 91 off just 48 deliveries, laced with six boundaries and seven towering sixes. His aggressive start laid the foundation for Punjab's massive total.

2. Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni (Photo: X/@IPL)

LSG’s middle-order batter Ayush Badoni was the standout performer for his side, smashing 74 off 40 balls. His innings included five boundaries and five maximums, and while he fought valiantly, he couldn’t guide his team to the finish line.

3. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer (Photo credit: X @PunjabKingsIPL)

Skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed with a brisk 45 off 25 balls, playing a captain’s knock. His innings featured four boundaries and two sixes, keeping the momentum strong for PBKS during the middle overs. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won PBKS vs LSG Indian Premier League 2025 Match 54?.

4. Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad (Photo Credit: X/@LucknowIPL)

Abdul Samad provided crucial support to Badoni, forming a vital 81-run partnership. He played a fluent innings of 45 runs from just 24 deliveries, striking two boundaries and four sixes, giving LSG hope during the chase.

5. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was instrumental in Punjab’s bowling effort. Delivering under pressure, he finished with outstanding figures of 3/16 in his four overs, keeping things tight when LSG had a target of 237. His economy and precision were key in sealing the win for PBKS.