Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Young Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a quick-fire unbeaten half-century but the hosts still fell 74 runs short of securing an outright win against Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy Group B match at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 212 runs for a win on the final day, Mumbai managed 137 for 3 before the two captains signed peace and agreed for a draw after 24.2 overs.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu did well to add 168 runs to their overnight score of 380 for 4 and consume almost two full sessions to consolidate their position.

Pradosh Ranjan, unbeaten at 107 on day three, added 62 runs on Friday to take his score to 169. The other overnight batter Vijay Shankar batted patiently, consuming 174 balls for his workman-like 103, as the pair guided the visitors to a mammoth 548.

Chasing 212 with barely a session of play left, it was always going to be a tall order for Mumbai.

They started on a positive note with Prithvi Shaw and Jaiswal showing the intent to go after the target. Though Shaw departed early, caught by wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeeshan off L Vignesh at 15 (17 balls), Jaiswal continued to score at a brisk pace.

But once Mumbai lost Armaan Jaffer and skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the space of five overs, their innings lost momentum, with Jaiswal remaining unbeaten at 66 off 60 balls.

Brief scores:

At Vizianagaram: Andhra 135 and 462 in 107.3 overs beat Hyderabad 197 and 246 in 73.3 overs (Rohit Rayudu 46, Chandan Sahani 56; KV Sasikanth 5/68; Kodavandla Sudharsan 3/48) by 154 runs. Andhra 6 points, Hyderabd 0.

At Ambi: Assam 274 and 309 for 6 in 121.3 overs (Kunal Saikia 52, Rishav Das 114 not out, Sidharth Sarmah 53; Satyajeet Bachhav 3/128, Siddhesh Veer 3/79) drew with Maharashtra 594/9 decl. Maharashtra 3 points, Assam 1 point.

At Brabourne: Tamil Nadu 144 and 548 drew with Mumbai 481 and 137 for 3 in 24.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 66, Armaan Jaffer 29; R. Sai Kishore 2/67). Mumbai 3 points, Tamil Nadu 1 point.

