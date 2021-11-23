Mumbai, November 23: After a coronavirus-enforced gap of two years, the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon will be held on December 19, the organisers said on Tuesday. The event organisers NEB Sports said it will get all the permissions and clearances to recommence their various marathons across the country.

“Several new protocols will be in place for the race this year, including mandatory vaccination or RT-PCR negative tests, staggered starts, packed breakfasts, sanitisers and disposable masks to make it safe for everybody,” race director Nagaraj Adiga said in a release.

“The organisers intend to limit the numbers based on permissions from the government. We are very close to reaching our target already. Registrations are, however, open till December 4,” he added.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said that focus on fitness has increased manifold after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the pandemic began, the focus on fitness has increased manifold, and people have realised the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle," said Tendulkar.

The half marathon has a new home this year in the form of Wings Sports Centre, at reclamation in suburban Bandra, and the event races include the biggie, the half-marathon (21.1 km), the 10K and the 5K.

