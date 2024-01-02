Brisbane (Australia), Jan 2 (AP) Rafael Nadal showed no signs of rust from his year off the tour, winning his return match over former No. 3-ranked Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1 at the Brisbane International on Tuesday.

The 22-time major winner hadn't played a singles match at the elite level since a second-round exit at the Australian Open last January.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Cape Town.

He didn't show it. The 37-year-old Nadal made just six unforced errors and dropped only three points on his serve in the first set. He won eight of the last nine games to clinch victory in 89 minutes.

Now, ranked No. 672 and playing on a wild card in Brisbane after a long rehabilitation from a hip injury, Nadal said the last 12 months had been among the toughest of his professional career.

Also Read | Shan Masood Backs Under Fire Babar Azam, Reveals Reason Behind Shaheen Afridi's Exclusion From Pakistan’s Playing XI in AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023.

“Today is honestly an emotional and important day for me,” he said in a post-match TV interview. “It was a very positive level (for) the first day.”

In the opening match of the day on the covered Pat Rafter Arena, No. 51-ranked Yannick Hanfmann of Germany beat fifth-seeded Sebastian Korda 7-5, 6-4 in a first-round contest.

In the women's draw, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin was upset by No. 113-ranked Arina Rodionova 7-5, 7-6 (7) in the second round.

Kenin was constantly under pressure on her serve despite having chances in both sets against Rodionova, a 34-year-old Australian who has never been ranked in the top 100.

Kenin was seeded 14th in Brisbane, a key tune-up tournament for the Australian Open starting January 14 in Melbourne. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)