Sports News | Nahid Rana Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for April

Dubai [UAE], May 14 (ANI): Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for April 2026 after starring in his side's ODI series victory over New Zealand.

Rana claimed eight wickets in three ODIs against New Zealand, continuing an impressive streak after also taking eight wickets in a three-match ODI series against Pakistan in March, according to ICC.

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The award marks the first monthly ICC honour of Rana's career. He also became the first Bangladesh player to win the men's award since Mehidy Hasan Miraz earned the recognition in April last year.

"It's a great feeling to be named the ICC Player of the Month after performing well against a world-class side like New Zealand," Rana told ICC.

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"To deliver on home soil made the series even more special, and it was a series that I will always cherish. I'm grateful to my teammates for their constant support and belief in me throughout. I hope to keep contributing to more victories and memorable moments for my team," he added.

Rana endured a difficult start to the series in the opening ODI, managing just one wicket while conceding 65 runs. However, the right-arm pacer bounced back strongly in the second match with the second five-wicket haul of his ODI career.

The speedster ripped through New Zealand's batting order with figures of 5 for 32, striking twice in the Powerplay before adding three more wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 198.

Rana carried his form into the series decider in Chattogram, taking two more wickets to help Bangladesh seal a 2-1 series victory. His performances also earned him the Player of the Series award.

Overall, Rana finished the series with eight wickets at an average of 16.75 and an economy rate of 4.46, performances that secured him the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for April 2026. (ANI)

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