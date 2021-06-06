New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Five Days after World number two Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open citing mental health issues, the Japanese tennis player thanked everyone for the love and support.

Osaka on Monday withdrew from the ongoing tournament citing mental health and revealing that she suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018.

"Just want to thank you for all the love. Haven't been on my phone much but I wanted to hop on here and tell you all that I really appreciate it," Osaka wrote in his Instagram story.

Last week, Osaka was fined 15,000 dollars for skipping the press conference following her win in the first round in the ongoing French Open.

The tournament organisers had said that the Japanese tennis star could be subjected to additional sanctions if she continues to "ignore her media obligations" before she eventually decided to pull out from the tournament.

Prior to the start of the French Open, Osaka had said that she would not be taking part in press conferences during the French Open in order to ensure better mental health.

Osaka had defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day of the tournament on May 30. (ANI)

