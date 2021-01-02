Naples [Italy], January 2 (ANI): Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has tested positive for coronavirus following his return to Italy, the Serie A club has confirmed.

The Nigeria forward returned to Naples on Thursday and was subjected to the compulsory coronavirus PCR Test. His club said that Osimhen returned positive for the virus.

The club also informed that the Nigeria international is currently asymptomatic and has not come into contact with the rest of the players in the squad.

"The club can confirm that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19 following his return to Italy. Osimhen is currently asymptomatic and has not come into contact with the rest of the squad," the club said in a Tweet.

The Napoli players had their first training session of 2021 on Friday afternoon. Napoli is at the fifth position in the points table and will next face Cagliari on Sunday.

Gianluca Manganiello will officiate the match between the two sides. Napoli is unbeaten in their last four Serie A fixtures that Manganiello has refereed, racking up three wins and a draw in the process. (ANI)

