New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A 29-member probable squad for the exposure friendly matches in Dushanbe, Tajikistan next month, has been announced by India U-23 men's national team head coach Naushad Moosa.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Tuesday, appointed Naushad Moosa as the head coach of the India U-23 men's national team.

Also Read | Malaysia Masters 2025: Kidambi Srikanth Storms into Quarterfinals; HS Prannoy Bows out.

Moosa will take charge of the team on June 1, when they begin their camp in Kolkata, with the long-term aim of preparing the Indian team for the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi and Nagoya in Japan, in line with the plans laid out to the federation by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The India U-23s will face the Tajikistan U-23 and Kyrgyz Republic U-23 teams in two matches on June 18 and June 21, respectively, as part of the federation's long-term plans to smooth a pathway to the senior national team, as per the AIFF official website.

Also Read | World Wrestling Day 2025 Date, Aim and Significance: Know History of the Day That Marks the First Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships in 1904.

The team will set camp in Kolkata on June 1, where they will train before setting off for Dushanbe on June 16.

As part of the long terms plans for the India U-23s, the AIFF has lined-up camps and exposure friendly matches for the Blue Colts during the FIFA International Windows in order to prepare for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, to be held later this year, and the Asian Games, to be held in Japan in 2026.

June friendly exposure matches for the U23 team:

June 18: Tajikistan vs India.

June 21: Kyrgyz Republic vs India.

India U-23 Men's National Team Probables list

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Priyansh Dubey, Md Arbaz.

Defenders: Nikhil Barla, Dippendu Biswas, Bikash Yumnam, Pramveer, Clarence Fernandes, Sajad Hussain Parray, Muhammed Saheef, Subham Bhattacharya, Suman Dey.

Midfielders: Vibin Mohanan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh, Harsh Patre, Rahul Raju, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Huidrom Thoi Singh.

Forwards: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Md Suhail, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Sanan K, Alan Shaji, Joseph Sunny.

Head Coach: Naushad Moosa.

Assistant Coach: Remus Damiao Gomes.

Goalkeeping Coach: Dipankar Choudhary.

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Diwakar Manohar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)