Wrestling is one of the oldest sports in the world, dating back thousands of years. Every year, World Wrestling Day is celebrated around the world on May 23 to mark the first Greco-Roman wrestling world championships held on May 23, 1904, in Vienna, Austria. Over the years, this annual event has evolved in various ways. Today, World Wrestling Day serves as an opportunity to celebrate and promote all styles of wrestling around the world. Let’s know more about World Wrestling Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual global event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

World Wrestling Day History

On May 23, 1904, several participants from five countries participated in the inaugural Greco-Roman World Championship held in Vienna, Austria. The host country that year was Austria. The month of May is regarded as ‘World Wrestling Month. World Wrestling Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 23.

World Wrestling Day 2025 Date

World Wrestling Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 23.

World Wrestling Day Significance

World Wrestling Day is an opportunity to promote the ancient sport of wrestling and encourage its development and recognition worldwide. More than just a physical contest, wrestling teaches discipline, strength, endurance, strategy, and respect and is a powerful tool for personal development.

It is a sport that involves techniques such as clinch fighting, throws, takedowns, pins, and joint locks. The sport has a rich history and tradition and is one of the oldest Olympic sports. It promotes the values of discipline, strength, respect, and sportsmanship that wrestling promotes.

