Sports News | NCB Launches Cyclothon to Mark International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit on June 26, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) organised a Cyclothon as part of its nationwide awareness campaign.

Agency News ANI| Jun 22, 2025 01:12 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | NCB Launches Cyclothon to Mark International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit
Anurag Garg (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI): To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit on June 26, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) organised a Cyclothon as part of its nationwide awareness campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, NCB Director General Anurag Garg highlighted the growing challenge of drug abuse and the bureau's renewed approach toward combating it.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Ollie Pope's Century Gives 'Goosebumps' to Ben Duckett, Says 'He Comes In

  • Viral
    Did a Bungee Jumping Platform Collapse in Manali? Here’s a Fact Check of Video Going Viral Did a Bungee Jumping Platform Collapse in Manali? Here’s a Fact Check of Video Going Viral
  • Festivals
    World Rainforest Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Powerful Quotes, Greetings, Slogans, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Green Lungs of the Earth World Rainforest Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Powerful Quotes, Greetings, Slogans, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Green Lungs of the Earth
  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | NCB Launches Cyclothon to Mark International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit on June 26, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) organised a Cyclothon as part of its nationwide awareness campaign.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 22, 2025 01:12 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | NCB Launches Cyclothon to Mark International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit
    Anurag Garg (Photo: ANI)

    New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI): To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit on June 26, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) organised a Cyclothon as part of its nationwide awareness campaign.

    Speaking on the occasion, NCB Director General Anurag Garg highlighted the growing challenge of drug abuse and the bureau's renewed approach toward combating it.

    Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Ollie Pope's Century Gives 'Goosebumps' to Ben Duckett, Says 'He Comes In and Takes All the Pressure off You' (Watch Video).

    "26 June is celebrated as International Anti-Drug day and the way it is emerging in our society, NCB has decided that we won't celebrate it as a day, we will celebrate it as a Pakhwada," he said.

    He further added that the bureau is taking the campaign to the grassroots by engaging with communities across the country.

    Also Read | Canada Cricket Team Qualifies for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka After Win Over Bahamas.

    "On this occasion, we are celebrating different programmes in various locations - schools, colleges, and public places and providing information about the side effects of drugs," Garg said.

    In Visakhapatnam, the Narcotics Control Bureau along with EAGLE Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with Decathlon, successfully organised a Cyclothon today as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada' campaign. The event was held in alignment with the United Nations' resolution to observe 26th June as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

    The Cyclothon was flagged off by Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and the event was coordinated by Rajan Kumar, Superintendent, NCB Visakhapatnam, S Ramesh, Inspector EAGLE and Kalyani, Inspector, EAGLE.

    The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from various stakeholders including EAGLE Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Visakhapatnam, and State Bank of India (SBI), Siripuram Branch.

    Over 100 cyclists from diverse backgrounds took part in the event, raising awareness and spreading the powerful message, "Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs." The participants pedalled through designated city routes, symbolising unity and a collective stand against the menace of drug abuse.

    The event reinforced NCB' s and ANTF' S commitment to community engagement and drug prevention through public awareness initiatives and collaborative efforts. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News ANI| Jun 22, 2025 01:12 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | NCB Launches Cyclothon to Mark International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit
    Anurag Garg (Photo: ANI)

    New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI): To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit on June 26, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) organised a Cyclothon as part of its nationwide awareness campaign.

    Speaking on the occasion, NCB Director General Anurag Garg highlighted the growing challenge of drug abuse and the bureau's renewed approach toward combating it.

    Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Ollie Pope's Century Gives 'Goosebumps' to Ben Duckett, Says 'He Comes In and Takes All the Pressure off You' (Watch Video).

    "26 June is celebrated as International Anti-Drug day and the way it is emerging in our society, NCB has decided that we won't celebrate it as a day, we will celebrate it as a Pakhwada," he said.

    He further added that the bureau is taking the campaign to the grassroots by engaging with communities across the country.

    Also Read | Canada Cricket Team Qualifies for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka After Win Over Bahamas.

    "On this occasion, we are celebrating different programmes in various locations - schools, colleges, and public places and providing information about the side effects of drugs," Garg said.

    In Visakhapatnam, the Narcotics Control Bureau along with EAGLE Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with Decathlon, successfully organised a Cyclothon today as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada' campaign. The event was held in alignment with the United Nations' resolution to observe 26th June as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

    The Cyclothon was flagged off by Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and the event was coordinated by Rajan Kumar, Superintendent, NCB Visakhapatnam, S Ramesh, Inspector EAGLE and Kalyani, Inspector, EAGLE.

    The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from various stakeholders including EAGLE Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Visakhapatnam, and State Bank of India (SBI), Siripuram Branch.

    Over 100 cyclists from diverse backgrounds took part in the event, raising awareness and spreading the powerful message, "Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs." The participants pedalled through designated city routes, symbolising unity and a collective stand against the menace of drug abuse.

    The event reinforced NCB' s and ANTF' S commitment to community engagement and drug prevention through public awareness initiatives and collaborative efforts. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    iranian supreme leader ali khamenei
    5000+K+ searches
    nta ugc net
    5000+K+ searches
    ugc net
    5000+K+ searches
    bahrain
    500+K+ searches
    bitcoin price
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel