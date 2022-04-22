London [UK], April 22 : Current Netherlands men's team head coach Ryan Campbell remains in critical condition and under heavy sedation after suffering a heart attack last Saturday. According to ESPNcricinfo, Campbell's family released a statement to the public on Friday morning updating about his condition after the former Australia ODI player suffered a heart attack. DC vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

"Ryan suffered a series of cardiac arrests last weekend and remains critically ill in the Royal Stoke University Hospital in the UK where he is being closely monitored 24 hours a day," the family statement said. "He remains heavily sedated which is likely to continue through this weekend. It is impossible to state our gratitude to the truly incredible staff at the hospital whose skill, care, and compassion knows no bounds."

"Ryan suffered a series of cardiac arrests last weekend and remains critically ill in the Royal Stoke University Hospital in the UK where he is being closely monitored 24 hours a day," the family statement said. "He remains heavily sedated which is likely to continue through this weekend. It is impossible to state our gratitude to the truly incredible staff at the hospital whose skill, care, and compassion knows no bounds."

"The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all of his friends and supporters around the world for their love and support. As we are sure you can understand it is impossible to respond to all of the messages but we truly appreciate you keeping him in your thoughts and prayers. "We will update you again when we have more news but, in the meantime, we will be grateful if you could give the family some privacy at this immensely difficult time." The 50-year-old felt chest pains and had difficulty breathing while out with his family in the UK. He was at a playground with his children at the weekend, when he collapsed.

Campbell had been travelling back to Europe from the Dutch team's tour of New Zealand and had visited friends and extended family in his home city of Perth just a week earlier. Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017, and as a player, he represented both Australia and Hong Kong at the international level. He was also featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at 44 years.

A swashbuckling batter and wicketkeeper who made his name in Western Australia, Campbell played two ODIs for Australia in 2002 when Adam Gilchrist was absent to spend time with his newborn son. During an illustrious 98-game first-class career between 1994 and 2006, Campbell starred for Western Australia with 6009 runs at an average of 36.31.

