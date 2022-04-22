Delhi Capitals got a much-needed win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League after the covid hit squad were forced into quarantine for a brief period. They next face the Rajasthan Royals, who are currently ranked third on the IPL 2022 points table have been one of the standout performers of this edition so far. Their batting and bowling unit has a fine balance with some effective foreign performers, coupled with a good unit of homegrown talent. Off late, though, their wins have been followed by a loss and hence it will be interesting to see how they turn up this evening. For Delhi, the equation is simple as only a string of wins will help break into top four. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs RR IPL 2022 Match 34.

Delhi’s win in the last match was made comfortable courtesy a brilliant bowling display from Axar Patel, who picked up a brace and gave away just ten runs in his full quota of four overs. Lalit Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed complemented him well, and if the trio clicked again, Rajasthan could find themselves in a spot of bother. David Warner has found his rhythm again and holds the key in the powerplays.

Rajasthan Royals had Jos Butler score another century for them, and the Englishman has single-handedly got them big scores this season. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer have done well whenever they are in the middle. Yuzvendra Chahal has been the standout performer with the bowl, and his hat-trick in the last match once again showed what value he brings to the team. Yuzvendra Chahal Takes First Hat-Trick Of IPL 2022 During RR vs KKR Clash.

DC vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 34 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the DC vs RR clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

DC vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 34 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the DC vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Both these teams head into the clash on the back of wins, but Rajasthan Royals look the more balanced outfit and favourites for a win.

