Nepal national cricket team is currently aspiring to get a spot in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as they are playing in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifiers. They have already secured a qualification to the Super 6 of the competition. Now they aim at finishing in the top three in the Super 6 and securing a qualification in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Nine teams were divided in three groups in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifiers. Two teams from each group progressed to the Super Six. Nepal waas grouped alongside Kuwait and Japan. They defeated both teams comfortably and have made their place in the top six. Nepal Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Asia Pacific Regional Qualifiers Super Six; Rohit Paudel and Co Secure Clinical 5-Wicket Victory Against Japan to Enter Next Round.

17 teams have already qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which like the 2024 edition, will consist 20 teams. Nepal featured in the ICC T20 World Cup for the first time in 2024 and impressed the cricketing fraternity with their performance. They even nearly defeated South Africa in one of the group games. This time, they will want to present and bigger and better performance. ICC has clubbed the Asia, East Asia-Pacific qualifiers into one and awarded with three qualifications slot. Nepal will be confident and focused to take one of them. Meanwhile, fans eager to know Nepal cricket team's schedule in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific qualifiers, can read more. Nepal Beat Kuwait by 58 Runs in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Kushal Bhurtel and Bowlers Shine As NEP Secure Comprehensive Win.

Nepal Schedule at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Asia Pacific Regional Qualifiers Super 6

Date Match Group Venue Time (In IST) October 12, Sunsday Nepal vs UAE Super 6 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 4:00 PM October 13, Monday Nepal vs Qatar Super 6 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:30 PM October 15, Wednesday Nepal vs Oman Super 6 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:30 PM October 17, Friday Nepal vs Samoa Super 6 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 4:00 PM

In the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifiers Super 6 stage, every team will play four matches each and they will not play the team who were with them in the same group during the group stages. ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifiers Asia-East Asia-Pacific regional qualifiers Super 6 matches will start from October 12, Sunday.

