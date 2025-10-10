Nepal vs Japan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: In the eighth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, the Nepal national cricket team and the Japan national cricket team are locking horns. The NEP vs JPN ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match is organized to be played on Friday, October 10, 2025. The Nepal vs Japan T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. Japan Beat Kuwait by Five Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Eesam Rahman’s 64 Guides Japan to Historic Win at Al Amerat.

Japan will be playing this match after a historic win over Kuwait by five wickets. Nepal are gearing up for this match after a 58-run massive win against Kuwait. Both sides will be aiming to extend their winning run in what would be the second match for both sides in Group 2. The Nepal vs Japan ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Nepal vs Japan ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Aasif Sheikh (NEP), Alexander Patmore (JPN)

Batters: Kendel Fleming (JPN), Rohit Paudel (NEP)

All-Rounders: Eesam Rahman (JPN), Ibrahim Takahashi (JPN), Declan Suzuki (JPN), Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP), Gulsan Jha (NEP)

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), Sompal Kami (NEP). Nepal Beat Kuwait by 58 Runs in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Kushal Bhurtel and Bowlers Shine As NEP Secure Comprehensive Win.

Who Will Win NEP vs JPN ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Match?

The Nepal national cricket team are expected to pull a convincing win over here, having a much superior squad. However, Japan might also be looking to cause another upset, just like they did against Kuwait. Still, Nepal might be able to edge past in this thriller.

