Nepal vs Kuwait Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: In the third match of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, the Nepal national cricket team and the Kuwait national cricket team are locking horns. The Nepal vs Kuwait T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. The NEP vs KUW ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match is organized to be played on October 8, 2025. Nepal National Cricket Team Schedule at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers: Get Fixtures, Match List and Time Table in IST.

The Nepal cricket team will be playing this match after a wonderful 2-1 series win against the giants West Indies. The series must have stunned and surprised many followers of the game. Nepal had won the first match by 19 runs and the second one by a big 90 runs. They did however suffer defeat in the last one, as the West Indies won easily by 10 wickets. Kuwait will be playing this game after a 2-0 defeat against Oman in their last match. The Nepal vs Kuwait match begins at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Nepal vs Kuwait ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Asif-Sheikh (NEP), Meet Bhavsar (KUW)

Batters: Rohit Kumar Paudel (NEP), Ravija Sandaruwan (KUW), Clinto Anto

(KUW)

All-Rounders: Mohammed Aslam (KUW), Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP), Gulsan Jha (NEP)

Bowlers: Sompal Kami (NEP), Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), Yasin Patel (KUW). Nepal Clinch First Series Victory Over a Full-Member Nation as Rhinos Defeat West Indies by 90 Runs in WI vs NEP 2nd T20I 2025.

Who Will Win NEP vs KUW ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Match?

The Nepal national cricket team have a much stronger squad, and are in excellent form, having defeated the mighty West Indies cricket team in their last series. So, the NEP vs KUW ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match might end up with Nepal bagging an easy one.

