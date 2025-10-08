The 41-year-old Ross Taylor made history on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, by becoming the 49th player in history to represent two nations in international cricket. Ross Taylor achieved the feat during the Samoa vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025 match, representing Samoa. Having played the game, the former New Zealand cricketer has joined the list alongside many legends of the game, like Nawab of Pataudi Sr., who played for both England and India. And also, Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, who once represented his native Ireland. Ross Taylor Becomes 49th Player to Represent Multiple Nations in International Cricket, Ex-NZ Star Achieves Feat With Samoa Debut in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025.
Cricket is one of those rare global sports where the limelight solely revolves around the national teams playing against each other and not the clubs/ franchisees. It has been this way for over a century. Millions dream about representing their nation, winning the major ICC events, and beating their arch-rivals. Thousands have played so far for their nations, representing their motherland with pride. But only a handful have the unique record of representing more than one nation in their cricketing career. Read below to get the full list of all the cricketers who have represented two countries. Sharmila Tagore Admits Being Hurt After BCCI and ECB's Reported Decision to Retire the Pataudi Trophy, Says 'If the BCCI Does Not Want to Remember Tiger's Legacy, It is For Them to Decide'.
|#
|Player Name
|Countries represented
|1
|Billy Midwinter
|Australia / England
|2
|Billy Murdoch
|Australia / England
|3
|Jack Ferris
|Australia / England
|4
|Sammy Woods
|Australia / England
|5
|Frank Hearne
|England / South Africa
|6
|Albert Trott
|Australia / England
|7
|Frank Mitchell
|England / South Africa
|8
|Nawab of Pataudi Sr
|England / India
|9
|Gul Mohammad
|India / Pakistan
|10
|Abdul Hafeez Kardar
|India / Pakistan
|11
|Amir Elahi
|India / Pakistan
|12
|Sonny Guillen
|West Indies / New Zealand
|13
|John Traicos
|South Africa / Zimbabwe
|14
|Kepler Wessels
|Australia / South Africa
|15
|Clayton Lambert
|West Indies / United States of America
|16
|Anderson Cummins
|West Indies / Canada
|17
|Dougie Brown
|England / Scotland
|18
|Gavin Hamilton
|Scotland / England
|19
|Ryan Campbell
|Australia / Hong Kong
|20
|Geraint Jones
|England / Papua New Guinea
|21
|Xavier Marshall
|West Indies / United States of America
|22
|Gregory Strydom
|Zimbabwe / Cayman Islands
|23
|Ed Joyce
|England / Ireland
|24
|Eoin Morgan
|Ireland / England
|25
|Boyd Rankin
|Ireland / England
|26
|Luke Ronchi
|Australia / New Zealand
|27
|Amjad Khan
|England / Denmark
|28
|Roelof van der Merwe
|South Africa / Netherlands
|29
|Dirk Nannes
|Netherlands / Australia
|30
|Nitish Kumar
|Canada / United States of America
|31
|Juan Theron
|South Africa / United States of America
|32
|Izatullah Dawlatzai
|Afghanistan / Germany
|33
|Jade Dernbach
|England / Italy
|34
|Corey Anderson
|New Zealand / United States of America
|35
|Michael Rippon
|Netherlands / New Zealand
|36
|David Wiese
|South Africa / Namibia
|37
|Gary Ballance
|England / Zimbabwe
|38
|Mark Chapman
|Hong Kong / New Zealand
|39
|Peter Moor
|Zimbabwe / Ireland
|40
|Amjad Ali Berenger
|United Arab Emirates / Qatar
|41
|Joe Burns
|Australia / Italy
|42
|Tom Bruce
|New Zealand / Scotland
|43
|Hayden Walsh Jr
|United States of America / West Indies
|44
|Kevin Sinclair Gore
|United States of America / West Indies
|45
|Daniel Ankrah
|Ghana / Nigeria
|46
|Tim David
|Singapore / Australia
|47
|Daniel Jakiel
|Zimbabwe / Malawi
|48
|Carl Smith
|Isle of Man / Malaysia
|49
|Ross Taylor
|New Zealand / Samoa
The initial names in the list above have many examples of players who represented England first and then their motherland (after gaining independence). There are also instances where cricketers have appeared for both arch-rivals India and Pakistan, of course, for one they played before partition, and for one they played after.
