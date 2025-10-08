The 41-year-old Ross Taylor made history on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, by becoming the 49th player in history to represent two nations in international cricket. Ross Taylor achieved the feat during the Samoa vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025 match, representing Samoa. Having played the game, the former New Zealand cricketer has joined the list alongside many legends of the game, like Nawab of Pataudi Sr., who played for both England and India. And also, Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, who once represented his native Ireland. Ross Taylor Becomes 49th Player to Represent Multiple Nations in International Cricket, Ex-NZ Star Achieves Feat With Samoa Debut in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025.

Cricket is one of those rare global sports where the limelight solely revolves around the national teams playing against each other and not the clubs/ franchisees. It has been this way for over a century. Millions dream about representing their nation, winning the major ICC events, and beating their arch-rivals. Thousands have played so far for their nations, representing their motherland with pride. But only a handful have the unique record of representing more than one nation in their cricketing career. Read below to get the full list of all the cricketers who have represented two countries. Sharmila Tagore Admits Being Hurt After BCCI and ECB's Reported Decision to Retire the Pataudi Trophy, Says 'If the BCCI Does Not Want to Remember Tiger's Legacy, It is For Them to Decide'.

# Player Name Countries represented
1 Billy Midwinter Australia / England
2 Billy Murdoch Australia / England
3 Jack Ferris Australia / England
4 Sammy Woods Australia / England
5 Frank Hearne England / South Africa
6 Albert Trott Australia / England
7 Frank Mitchell England / South Africa
8 Nawab of Pataudi Sr England / India
9 Gul Mohammad India / Pakistan
10 Abdul Hafeez Kardar India / Pakistan
11 Amir Elahi India / Pakistan
12 Sonny Guillen West Indies / New Zealand
13 John Traicos South Africa / Zimbabwe
14 Kepler Wessels Australia / South Africa
15 Clayton Lambert West Indies / United States of America
16 Anderson Cummins West Indies / Canada
17 Dougie Brown England / Scotland
18 Gavin Hamilton Scotland / England
19 Ryan Campbell Australia / Hong Kong
20 Geraint Jones England / Papua New Guinea
21 Xavier Marshall West Indies / United States of America
22 Gregory Strydom Zimbabwe / Cayman Islands
23 Ed Joyce England / Ireland
24 Eoin Morgan Ireland / England
25 Boyd Rankin Ireland / England
26 Luke Ronchi Australia / New Zealand
27 Amjad Khan England / Denmark
28 Roelof van der Merwe South Africa / Netherlands
29 Dirk Nannes Netherlands / Australia
30 Nitish Kumar Canada / United States of America
31 Juan Theron South Africa / United States of America
32 Izatullah Dawlatzai Afghanistan / Germany
33 Jade Dernbach England / Italy
34 Corey Anderson New Zealand / United States of America
35 Michael Rippon Netherlands / New Zealand
36 David Wiese South Africa / Namibia
37 Gary Ballance England / Zimbabwe
38 Mark Chapman Hong Kong / New Zealand
39 Peter Moor Zimbabwe / Ireland
40 Amjad Ali Berenger United Arab Emirates / Qatar
41 Joe Burns Australia / Italy
42 Tom Bruce New Zealand / Scotland
43 Hayden Walsh Jr United States of America / West Indies
44 Kevin Sinclair Gore United States of America / West Indies
45 Daniel Ankrah Ghana / Nigeria
46 Tim David Singapore / Australia
47 Daniel Jakiel Zimbabwe / Malawi
48 Carl Smith Isle of Man / Malaysia
49 Ross Taylor New Zealand / Samoa

The initial names in the list above have many examples of players who represented England first and then their motherland (after gaining independence). There are also instances where cricketers have appeared for both arch-rivals India and Pakistan, of course, for one they played before partition, and for one they played after.

