The 41-year-old Ross Taylor made history on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, by becoming the 49th player in history to represent two nations in international cricket. Ross Taylor achieved the feat during the Samoa vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025 match, representing Samoa. Having played the game, the former New Zealand cricketer has joined the list alongside many legends of the game, like Nawab of Pataudi Sr., who played for both England and India. And also, Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, who once represented his native Ireland. Ross Taylor Becomes 49th Player to Represent Multiple Nations in International Cricket, Ex-NZ Star Achieves Feat With Samoa Debut in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025.

Cricket is one of those rare global sports where the limelight solely revolves around the national teams playing against each other and not the clubs/ franchisees. It has been this way for over a century. Millions dream about representing their nation, winning the major ICC events, and beating their arch-rivals. Thousands have played so far for their nations, representing their motherland with pride. But only a handful have the unique record of representing more than one nation in their cricketing career. Read below to get the full list of all the cricketers who have represented two countries. Sharmila Tagore Admits Being Hurt After BCCI and ECB's Reported Decision to Retire the Pataudi Trophy, Says 'If the BCCI Does Not Want to Remember Tiger's Legacy, It is For Them to Decide'.

# Player Name Countries represented 1 Billy Midwinter Australia / England 2 Billy Murdoch Australia / England 3 Jack Ferris Australia / England 4 Sammy Woods Australia / England 5 Frank Hearne England / South Africa 6 Albert Trott Australia / England 7 Frank Mitchell England / South Africa 8 Nawab of Pataudi Sr England / India 9 Gul Mohammad India / Pakistan 10 Abdul Hafeez Kardar India / Pakistan 11 Amir Elahi India / Pakistan 12 Sonny Guillen West Indies / New Zealand 13 John Traicos South Africa / Zimbabwe 14 Kepler Wessels Australia / South Africa 15 Clayton Lambert West Indies / United States of America 16 Anderson Cummins West Indies / Canada 17 Dougie Brown England / Scotland 18 Gavin Hamilton Scotland / England 19 Ryan Campbell Australia / Hong Kong 20 Geraint Jones England / Papua New Guinea 21 Xavier Marshall West Indies / United States of America 22 Gregory Strydom Zimbabwe / Cayman Islands 23 Ed Joyce England / Ireland 24 Eoin Morgan Ireland / England 25 Boyd Rankin Ireland / England 26 Luke Ronchi Australia / New Zealand 27 Amjad Khan England / Denmark 28 Roelof van der Merwe South Africa / Netherlands 29 Dirk Nannes Netherlands / Australia 30 Nitish Kumar Canada / United States of America 31 Juan Theron South Africa / United States of America 32 Izatullah Dawlatzai Afghanistan / Germany 33 Jade Dernbach England / Italy 34 Corey Anderson New Zealand / United States of America 35 Michael Rippon Netherlands / New Zealand 36 David Wiese South Africa / Namibia 37 Gary Ballance England / Zimbabwe 38 Mark Chapman Hong Kong / New Zealand 39 Peter Moor Zimbabwe / Ireland 40 Amjad Ali Berenger United Arab Emirates / Qatar 41 Joe Burns Australia / Italy 42 Tom Bruce New Zealand / Scotland 43 Hayden Walsh Jr United States of America / West Indies 44 Kevin Sinclair Gore United States of America / West Indies 45 Daniel Ankrah Ghana / Nigeria 46 Tim David Singapore / Australia 47 Daniel Jakiel Zimbabwe / Malawi 48 Carl Smith Isle of Man / Malaysia 49 Ross Taylor New Zealand / Samoa

The initial names in the list above have many examples of players who represented England first and then their motherland (after gaining independence). There are also instances where cricketers have appeared for both arch-rivals India and Pakistan, of course, for one they played before partition, and for one they played after.

