Christchurch, Mar 8 (AP) Kane Williamson came to the crease in his 100th test to a standing ovation from a sellout crowd Friday on the first day of New Zealand's second test against Australia.

Williamson walked to the middle in the 19th over after New Zealand had lost its first wicket and was 47-1.

At lunch he was 9 not out. New Zealand was 71-3, having lost Will Young for 14, Tom Latham for 38 and Rachin Ravindra for 4 just before the break.

Australia captain Pat Cummins' eyes might have lit up when he first saw the pitch at Hagley Oval which he said had a “touch of green.” He chose to bowl on winning the toss.

There wasn't the life in the pitch that he had expected at first and spinner Nathan Lyon was given a short spell after only 12 overs. The ball seamed a little but there was only a little swing in fine overhead conditions.

Josh Hazlewood beat Young with four consecutive deliveries in the fourth over of the day, a feat which brought Australian fans in the crowd to their feet.

Young also gave a chance to Travis Head from Cummins' bowling in the 11th over. The ball took the inside edge, hit the thigh pad and flew wide of Head who dived and got his left hand to the ball but couldn't hold the catch.

Young finally was out in the 19th over when he tried to turn a ball from Mitchell Starc which pitched on leg into the leg side. The ball straightened, hit the leading edge and was brilliantly caught by Mitch Marsh at third slip, diving low to his left.

The Australians found it harder to beat Latham, who looked solid for most of the session. He was 38 and looking comfortable when he finally was beaten by a ball from Hazlewood which moved away late, took a faint outside edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. New Zealand was 61-2.

Latham has recently been out of form, making 5 and 8 in the first test which was won by Australia. But he looked more comfortable at first Friday on his home ground where he is better able to read the pace and bounce.

He hit two fours from the first over of the day, bowled by Starc, steering one behind point off the front foot and hitting another past mid-off to the boundary. Latham played the off drive with some confidence.

Ravindra fell in the last over before lunch, driving lavishly at a ball from Hazlewood which took the outside edge and was caught by Usman Khawaja at first slip.

Cummins used five bowlers in the first session and Hazlewood had 2-14 at lunch.

Before play began, Tim Southee and Williamson were honored in their 100th test matches for New Zealand, walking out before the teams with their children to receive the applause of a capacity crowd. And Australia formed a guard of honor to salute South African umpire Marais Erasmus who is standing in his 82nd and final test. (AP) AM

