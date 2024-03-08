India vs England, 5th Test Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

India dominated proceedings on the first day of the fifth test against England at Dharamsala, with the spinners having a field day. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared the wickets to fall between them as the visitors were bundled out for 218. Kuldeep Yadav claimed a fifer and was the star performer on day 1. In reply, India started well and ended the day 135/1 with skipper Rohit Sharma going strong. Barring Zak Crawley’s 79, the English batters looked all at sea against a highly disciplined bowling attack. ‘Stick Your Chest out…’ Joe Root Delivers Emotional Speech While Presenting Jonny Bairstow With His 100th Test Cap at the Start of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have put India in a commanding position with the latter unlucky not to convert his half-century into triple figures yet again. The home side will be looking to bat England out of the tie with some quality attacking batters yet to come. The pitch has progressed well to become a batting paradise and England bowlers are not having any support. It will not be a surprise if Rohit Sharma gets a century.

James Anderson and Mark Wood have once again looked out of sorts for the visitors and this remains a key area of weakness for them. Mark Wood will need to keep the opposition's run rate down during his long spells. Shoaib Bashir picked up the only wicket to fall for India but he is also trading high on the economy rate. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav's Fifer, Rohit Sharma-Yashasvi Jaiswal Partnership Put India Ahead After England Manages 218.

When is India vs England, 5th Test 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India and England are set to resume the five-match series with the fifth Test day 2 on Friday, March 8. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 2024 will begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 5th Test 2024 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 5th Test 2024 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the IND vs ENG 5th Test match on the OTT platform. It could be a long day for the English bowlers with the home side scoring runs for fun right from the onset.

