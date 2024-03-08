India and England would resume proceedings on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test match in Dharamshala on March 8. The first day's play saw India dominate proceedings after Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin ran through the batting order. Kuldeep bagged a five-wicket haul while Ashwin, featuring in his 100th Test match, starred with four wickets as England was bowled out for just 218 runs after they chose to bat first. In response, India came out with a strong response with both captain Rohit Sharma and his young opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring half-centuries before England had something to cheer about when Shoaib Bashir dismissed the latter. India finished Day 1 in a commanding position, scoring 135/1 and trail England only by 83 runs. Akash Deep Wins Hearts, Gives Bottle to Fan Seeking Water During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 in Dharamshala; Video Goes Viral.

Zak Crawley was the best performer for England with the bat in hand, scoring 79 runs. The right-hander is yet to score a century in this series but has by far been England's most consistent batsman. His dismissal came about when the score was 137 and from there, the whole team could add just 81 more runs to the total. Ashwin ensured he had a great time out in the middle by picking up four wickets while Kuldeep too spun a web around the visitors, finishing with figures of 5/72. Ravindra Jadeja was the other wicket-taker. Jaiswal broke an array of records as he became the fastest Indian (in terms of matches) and second-fastest (in terms of innings) Indian to score 1000 Test runs.

India would look to extend their dominance in this contest and attain a solid lead in the first innings, which would subsequently put more pressure on England when they came out to bat in the third innings. Ben Stokes and co are already under the pump for having lost the series and will eye a good performance, even a consolation victory as they head home. But at this point, it is all India in this match. Shoaib Bashir Angrily Stares at Yashasvi Jaiswal After Dismissing Him During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

