Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) New Zealand survived a testing final session to earn a draw against India in the opening Test here on Monday.

Set a target of 284, New Zealand were 165 for nine when the stumps were called after an engrossing fifth and final day at the Green Park.

Also Read | He is Third on the Leading Wicket-takers List Among Indian Bowlers Now but for … – Latest Tweet by BCCI.

New Zealand were 125 for four as they entered the third session of play.

The visitors, who resumed their second innings at their overnight score of 4 for one, lost four more wickets in the post-tea session. But the last pair of debutant Rachin Ravindra (18) and Ajaz Patel (2) held on for 52 deliveries to deny the hosts victory.

Also Read | NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of NEUFC vs CFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

This was after the Indian spinners came to the party in the second and third sessions to put the hosts in a strong position.

Brief Scores:

India: 345 and 234/7 declared.

New Zealand: 269 and 165 for 9 in 98 overs (Tom Latham 52, William Somerville 36; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/35, Ravindra Jadeja 4/40).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)