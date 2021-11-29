Chennaiyin FC play their second match of the 2021/22 Indian Super League when they take on NorthEast United FC. They beat Hyderabad FC via a solitary goal in their opener and the mood is positive in the camp. Manager Bozidar Bandovic has demanded his side to be more in control of the game ahead of the contest. For large parts of the game against Hyderabad, the team failed to get out of the second gear which is a worry. Opponents NortEast United are yet to win a game so far after two attempts. They did improve their defence in the goalless stalemate with Kerala Blasters but have yet to show the form that can take them to the play-offs. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Rafael Crivallero is expected to miss four weeks of football for Chennaiyin due to a muscle injury. Vladimir Koman scored the only goal for Chennaiyin FC in the last match and his partnership with Indian international Anirudh Thapa was brilliant. Youngster Rahim Ali should play as the lone man up top again in a 4-1-4-1 formation with Ariel Borysiuk as the sweeper. The coach may not tinker with his starting eleven considering they got the job done last time around.

Big news coming in from NEUFC camp is that star player Federico Gallego could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a fitness problem. Deshorn Brown has not had the kind of impact expected from him and he will likely benefit from playing alongside Gallego. Khassa Camara will once again be the linchpin in midfield will the bulk of the defensive work coming in from the French-born midfielder.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao The match will take place on November 29, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League.

Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match

Khalid Jamil knows the task ahead of him as prepares his team to face Chennaiyin FC. They may struggle to secure points tonight.

