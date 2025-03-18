New Delhi [India] March 18 (ANI): After losing the ODI series 2-0 Sri Lanka-W (SLW) came back strongly in the T-20I against New Zealand-W, (NZW) levelling the series 1-1 after the second match. The third and decisive match was played on Tuesday, March 18 which went in vain after rain washed away the match due to rain the toss was also delayed, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first, New Zealand started very well scoring 42 runs in the powerplay without losing any wickets. Suzie Bates was the aggressor in this partnership, The match was reduced to 15 overs a side thanks to the second delay. Sri Lanka's bowlers made the most of the break, picking up wickets on return.

Also Read | IPL 2025: From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar, Top Five Players From Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Watch Out for; Check Full List.

After the powerplay, Sri Lanka fought back and took three wickets in three overs taking NZW down to 60 for no loss to 75 for three. Chamari Athapaththu took the important wicket of Bates, NZW was 101/3 in 14.1 over when rain interrupted the game again which eventually washed out the game.

Georgia Plimmer was the highest run scorer of the match with 46 (37) runs followed by Suzie Bates with 31 (28) runs, For SLW Chamari Athapaththu was the pick of the bowler picking up one wicket and giving away just 19 runs in her three overs. Chamari Athapaththu was named player as player of the series for her brilliant performance with both bat and bowl.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, March 17: John Cena Slams Fans for ‘Abusive Relationship’, Cody Rhodes Confronts Him; Rhea Ripley Signs WrestleMania 41 Contract and Other Exciting Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Manudi Nanayakkara, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Imesha Dulani, Sachini Nisansala, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chethana Vimukthi.

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates(c), Georgia Plimmer, Emma McLeod, Brooke Halliday, Izzy Sharp, Maddy Green, Jess Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Polly Inglis(w), Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)