Milan [Italy], November 13 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz defeated Sebastian Baez to cruise into the title clash of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

The Spaniard went 3-0 in the round-robin stage and produced another ruthless performance, soaring past Argentine Baez 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 to advance after 62 minutes in their first tour-level meeting.

Earlier in another semi-final, Sebastian Korda came out on top against Brandon Nakashima 4-3(3), 2-4, 1-4, 4-2, 4-2.

The 21-year-old finished the round-robin stage with a perfect 3-0 record and played with such confidence against Nakashima, thundering serves and crushing forehands to advance after one hour and 54 minutes. (ANI)

