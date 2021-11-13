India’s premier footballing competition returns for the eighth season as Indian Super League 2021-22 is set to kick off later this month. The ISL 2021-22 season will begin from November 19, 2021 (Friday) inwards and will once again be played in its entirety in Goa with three venues hosting all the matches amongst them. So ahead of the ISL 2021-22 season, we take a look at the previous winners of the competition. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

Mumbai City FC won the maiden ISL title in their history last season and will be aiming to become the first team to defend their championship. Sergio Lobera’s team joined three-time champions ATK (now ATK Mohun Bagan), two-time winners Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC as the only four teams to lift the trophy.

Indian Super League Winners

Season Champions 2014 Atletico de Kolkata 2015 Chennaiyin FC 2016 Atletico de Kolkata 2017-18 Chennaiyinn FC 2018-19 Bengaluru FC 2019-20 ATK 2020-21 Mumbai City FC

Title-holders Mumbai City FC will begin their ISL 2021-22 season against FC Goa on November 22. Meanwhile, one of the biggest fixtures in Indian football history – The Kolkata Derby – between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be held on November 27.

This will be the second straight edition of ISL that will be held entirely in Goa. PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco will host the matches in the eighth edition of the Indian Super League.

