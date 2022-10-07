Sylhet, Oct 7 (PTI) Nidar Dar struck an entertaining fifty to push Pakistan to 137 for six against arch-rivals India in the Women's Asia Cup here on Friday.

Pakistan, who were shocked by Thailand on Thursday, put an improved batting performance against the Indians.

Dar (56 not out off 37 balls) and skipper Bismah Maroof (32 off 35) shared a crucial 76 run stand off 58 balls to give the innings a much needed move on.

Dar was the pick of Pakistan batters as she used her feet well, especially against the spinners, to get the much needed big hits.

Off spinner Deepti Sharma (3/27) stood out among India's bowlers. She was not afraid to give some loop to the ball, helping her deceive Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali (17) that resulted in getting stumps.

Omaima Sohil fell two balls later as she was found trapped in front of the stumps while attempting a sweep.

Bismah got lucky on 8 with the umpire turning down Rajeshwari Gayakwad's appeal for what it appeared a clear lbw dismissal.

Pakistan reached 61 for three in 10 overs. Dar then gave the innings some momentum as she stepped out to smashed D Hemalatha for a four and straight six in a 15-run over.

India's fielding was found wanting on more than a few occasions with substitute Shafali Verma missing an easy stumping behind the stumps.

Brief Score:

Pakistan 137/6 in 20 overs (Nidar Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27).

