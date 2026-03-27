Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) team owner Nita Ambani had a wholesome exchange with the franchise's star batter Rohit Sharma, lauding his fitness transformation over the last few months.

Nita had come to meet the squad ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scheduled for Sunday.

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In the video posted on MI's official X handle, Nita was heard saying, "My god, Rohit, I did not recognise you! You look like a young boy".

https://x.com/mipaltan/status/2037379248655364423

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Over the last few months, Rohit has transformed his health, looking more fit and lean.

In response, Rohit could not help himself, but just smile. Following his retirement from Test cricket in May last year, Rohit put in a lot of work on his physical fitness in order to keep his 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup dream alive. Having missed the trophy by inches following a heart-wrenching loss during the 2023 final at Ahmedabad, the Hitman, who will turn 39 next month, will be aiming to finally achieve the elusive trophy and go out with on a high following the 2027 World Cup, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Last year, Rohit ended up with 650 ODI runs in 14 matches at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties. He also had a decent ICC Champions Trophy, scoring a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand. On his return to the ODIs months later against Australia, Rohit had a much leaner, fitter physique and won the 'Player of the Series' award for 202 runs in three matches, including a century, a fifty and an unbeaten knock of 121* at Sydney.

He would be eyeing a memorable run-feast during the IPL, something Rohit has not been able to for years.

The second-highest run-getter in the league with 7,046 runs in 272 matches with two centuries and 47 centuries at a strike rate of 132.09, Rohit has failed to live up to his tag as a marquee player performance wise in recent years.

The last time Rohit had a 450-plus run season was back in 2016, when he made 489 runs in 14 innings with five fifties. His best season came in 2013, when he scored 538 runs in 19 innings, including four fifties. This remains his sole season with 500 runs or more.

After 2016, Rohit has had only three seasons with 400 or more runs. In the past nine seasons, he has made 3,172 runs in 129 innings at an average of 26.00, with just a century and 18 fifties.

Last season, he made 418 runs in 15 innings at an average of 29.86 and a strike rate of 149.29, with four fifties and a best score of 81. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)