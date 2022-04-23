Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 23 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell raised questions about the no-ball decision of the umpire in the last over of the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

DC suffered a close defeat to Rajasthan in a high-scoring thriller. With 36 runs needed in the last six balls for Delhi Capitals, Rovman Powell hit six of the first two balls of the over of left-arm pacer Obed McCoy. On the third ball, he again hit a full toss ball for a maximum, and that full toss according to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and team management was a no-ball.

But the on-field umpire did not give a no-ball and even refused to consult the third umpire. Pant threatened to forfeit the match and asked both Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come out of the field.

Taking to his Twitter Irfan Pathan tweeted "That was a clear no ball."

"So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can't check a high full toss? Makes sense," Glenn Maxwell tweeted.

Jos Buttler's 116-run knock and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in the high-scoring match.

This was Delhi Capitals' fourth defeat in seven matches and they are now in sixth place on the IPL points table. Rajasthan Royals won their fifth match out of seven and are now at the top of the table. (ANI)

