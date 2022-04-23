Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The LSG vs MI clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 24, 2022 (Sunday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

This will be the second time the two teams play against each other in this season with LSG already being victorious against MI by 18 runs in their previous encounter. Despite a maiden season for the team, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) find itself among the top four teams of IPL 2022 currently, with four wins out of seven matches they played. LSG played their last match against RCB and lost by 18 runs while chasing a score of 182 runs. Per contra, clouds of gloom continue gathering for Mumbai Indians (MI) as they continue losing matches. Mumbai Indians (MI) lost their seventh consecutive match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday by three wickets. Though Mumbai Indians (MI) couldn't stop CSK from making the winning runs, the encounter was dragged down to the last ball, and MI bowlers gave their best while defending an average total of 156 runs. With this, Mumbai Indians (MI) continue being on number ten of the IPL 2022 points table. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG) are our Wicket-keepers.

LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tilak Varma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Dewald Brevis (MI), Deepak Hooda (LSG) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Jason Holder (LSG) can be taken as all-rounders.

LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Avesh Khan (LSG) could be our bowlers.

LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG), Tilak Varma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Dewald Brevis (MI), Deepak Hooda (LSG), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Jason Holder (LSG), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Avesh Khan (LSG).

KL Rahul (LSG) could be named as the captain of your LSG vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Suryakumar Yadav (MI) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

