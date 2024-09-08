New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) In a first, the 2026 Asian Games to be staged in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will not have a Games Village and the athletes will be accommodated in hotels and cruise ships instead.

In his address during the 44th General Assembly of Olympic Council of Asiada here on Sunday, former Japan Olympic Committee president Tsunekazu Takeda, informed that continental showpiece to be co-hosted by the Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya will have no Olympic village.

"We will not have the Games Village as the Games will be held in two prefectures. Instead we are trying our best to accommodate athletes and dignitaries in hotels and cruise ships," Takeda said while briefing about the Games preparations.

"We have arranged for cruise ships for 4,000 athletes and officials besides hotel rooms," added Takeda, the vice president of 2026 Asian Games.

The idea, however, did not go down well with many OCA members, like Kuwait and Palestine, who raised concerns, stating that such a move will not be in line with the spirit of the Games.

Newly-elected OCA president Randhir Singh is also not happy with the idea.

"We should be in one place so the village is most important to keep the youth together. The village life is most important," he said.

Randhir hinted that the OCA is thinking on culling the number of participation in team as well as individual events.

"Last time 15,0000 athletes in 40 sports participated, last time there were 32 teams in football but this time we would like to reduce the numbers like top 8 teams.

"It is going to be in individual events also. We need to restrict the numbers, can't have more than 2 or 3 representations," he said.

